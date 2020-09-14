Niece Waidhofer Tugs On Skimpy Sequin Bikini Bottoms In Tantalizing Instagram Post

On Monday, September 14, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The close-up shot mainly focused on her unbelievable body, with only the lower half of her face visible. The sizzling snap showed her striking a seductive pose in a white-walled room. A window covered with blinds can be seen to her right.

The 30-year-old opted to wear a gold-and-bronze striped sequin bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit featured a tiny top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching low-rise bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The raven-haired beauty also wore her long locks down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the photo, Niece stood with her shoulders back, as she flashed her radiant smile. She tugged on her bottoms, which brought attention to the pistol tattoos on her pelvic area that she has the intention of getting removed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the caption of the post, Niece humorously made reference to the film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror and seemingly compared herself to a vampire. She also tagged her location as Transylvania, Louisiana.

Fans seemed to love the provocative post as it soon racked up more than 53,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely gorgeous woman, beautiful in every way!” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are a strong, sensual woman,” added a different devotee, along with a black heart emoji.

“Dam [sic] babe [you’re] the best part of any day beautiful…. love ya,” remarked another admirer.

“Vampire or not. You are the goddess of the internet,” quipped a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to a few of the comments.

This is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her in risque ensembles.

For instance, in the recent post, in which she discussed her tattoo removal, Niece wore a plunging bralette and unzipped distressed jeans. That picture has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.