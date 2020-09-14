Joe Biden Will Choose ‘Mainstream Media Debates’ Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast, Progressive Commentator Says

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed interest in participating in a four-hour debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast, The Hill reported. But according to progressive commentator Emma Vigeland, the event will never happen.

“This isn’t gonna happen, she said. “Biden is gonna stick to the mainstream media debates which favor him.”

Vigeland claimed that Rogan is more representative of the” apolitical center” in America than the majority of mainstream media outlets, who she claims are actually the center of Washington. The commentator noted that these networks opposed Medicare for All and push policies like tax cuts for the wealthy and military funding — positions she claimed the true American center does not support.

“Center-corporatist media is a lot more removed from what most people believe and think — and what their emotions are about politics — than Rogan is,” she said.

“That’s why I do think that Rogan would be an interesting moderator for that kind of debate. In a four-hour format like on Rogan’s podcast would Joe Biden do well? No.”

The Young Turks commentator also speculated that Bernie Sanders — if the nominee — would “destroy” the president in the proposed discourse on Rogan’s platform.

Tom Brenner / Getty Images

The event was proposed on a recent episode of Rogan’s podcast with MMA fighter Tim Kennedy, who later tweeted the idea and was met with interest from Trump.

“Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward. Who wants this? #debates #Election2020,” Kennedy wrote.

“I do!” the president responded.

During the episode in question, Rogan said the possible debate would be streamed live and have no one in the room but himself, Trump, and Biden, The New York Post reported. But the MMA commentator also claimed he didn’t think Biden would be able to handle the scenario and said he has seen the former vice president “fall apart” — echoing others who have expressed concern over the candidate’s mental acuity.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rogan previously revealed on his show that Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg all requested to appear on his show during the Democratic presidential primary. The only candidates that he spoke with on his platform were Sanders, Andrew Yang, and Tulsi Gabbard — the latter who has appeared three times to date.

As of now, the two presidential candidates are set to participate in three debates with moderators Kristen Welker of NBC News, Chris Wallace of Fox News, and Steve Scully, the political editor of C-SPAN Networks. The first will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, the second on October 15 in Miami, and the final on October 22 in Nashville.