Iulia Valentina Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Crop Top & Shorts

Iulia Valentina kept her amazing Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her insanely toned physique. In the photo uploaded on September 14, the Romanian model rocked a tiny crop top and shorts.

In the image, Iulia was photographed outdoors in her sexy outfit. She was surrounded by bean bags and behind her was a small table. The cloudless blue sky and some lush greenery were also seen in the background. She posed by popping her hip to the side with both of her hands on her hips. The influencer gazed into the camera lens and offered a serious look. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin.

Iulia looked casual and sexy in a white sleeveless crop top. It boasted a small cut-out along her chest that showed off a tantalizing look at her ample cleavage. From what was visible, she appeared to be braless from beneath the garment, but the thick fabric obscured her nipples from exposure. The piece was made of ribbed material and had a snug fit that clung to her curves and assets like a glove.

The length of the clothing reached her midriff, highlighting her taut tummy and abs. She sported a pair of semi-high-waisted jean shorts that hugged her small waist. It had a ripped style and a tattered hem, which made her outfit look more casual.

In the caption, Iulia mentioned that her outfit was from the online retailer, Fashion Nova. She gave credit to the brand by tagging the company’s Instagram page in both the picture and the post.

Iulia accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a watch. She wore her long, blond hair in a center part, and styled tied in a low bun that kept all of her strands away from her face and body. She also sported a silk Dior scarf, which she wore over her arms.

The update earned a lot of love, as fans and fellow models flocked to the comments section to shower Iulia with compliments and praise. Her social media supporters hit the like button over 8,000 times and left more than 100 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Several other online admirers were left speechless by her beauty and body, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“What a beautiful woman! You have the best face shape and lips. Your body is a bonus,” one of her followers commented.

“I love the lighter hair color. It suits you and your skin-tone. Really, you can pull off any look,” gushed another admirer.

“You look like a real-life barbie doll. Your boyfriend must be really lucky,” added a third fan.