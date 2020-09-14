Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Yellow Bikini & See-Through Coverup: ‘Waiting For The Sunshine’

Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying some time in the sun while wearing a bikini and a cute coverup.

In the picture, the UFC octagon girl sat on the foot of a covered outdoor bed with her face turned up toward the sun. The furniture featured beige and blue striped curtains tied back on the posts, and it had a striped mattress with blue chambray pillows at the head. Green vines trailed down the cream-colored wall the bed sat next to.

Arianny had on a yellow bikini, which could be seen beneath a large knit off white coverup. The garment showed off a hint of her ample cleavage as well as her growing baby bump. The side of her bikini’s bottoms were visible because the hem rose on the sides. The coverup featured a long fringe that hung from the V hemline.

The model leaned forward slightly in the pose, and she placed both hands on either side of her hips, showcasing her light-colored manicure as well as her shapely arms. Her skin glowed in the bright sunlight, and she held her full lips slightly open. Arianny’s long highlighted brunette hair cascaded in loose curls over her shoulders and down her back from a center part with shorter lawyers framing her face. She accessorized with hoop earrings, a gold necklace, a bracelet, and multiple rings.

Instagram users shared the love for the mother-to-be on her post. At least 13,600 of them hit the “like” button, and almost 130 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“You are absolutely beautiful. Take care of yourself. Excited for your new baby,” gushed one fan who included several flames.

“Simply stunning. You are THE sunshine, babe,” a second devotee declared, adding a yellow sun emoji.

“You brighten the day with your beauty, Arianny. You are looking so gorgeous. Can’t wait until you have the baby,” enthused a third follower who added a red heart-eyed smiley.

“You are such a natural beauty. YOU are sunshine in human form. I hope you’re having an amazing and happy Monday, my beautiful and gorgeous angel,” a fourth Instagram user wrong along with several hearts and blushing smilies to complete the message.

Recently, Arianny has sported plenty of bright-colored swimwear as she enjoys every bit of the remaining days of summer while awaiting the birth of her son. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore a mustard monokini, which showcased her growing stomach.