Brielle Biermann Rocks A Tiny Crop Top While Wishing Her Stepfather A Happy Birthday On Instagram

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram over the weekend to share a double-photo update that saw her with her stepfather, Kroy Biermann. The images were shared on September 13 in honor of Kroy’s birthday.

The first image in the deck showed Brielle and Kroy posed together at Bones Steak House in Atlanta. The restaurant was dimly-lit and not much of the space behind them could be seen, aside from a few table lamps. Kroy was seated, and he wrapped one arm around his stepdaughter and extended the opposite outside the frame. Brielle sat on Kroy’s lap and huddled close to him as they both smiled big for the camera. She showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors.

The Don’t Be Tardy star sported a dark green crop top that had capped sleeves and deep V-neckline. She left plenty of cleavage on display, something that her eager audience didn’t seem to mind. The middle of the garment was ruched and a small set of strings tied above her navel. The cut of the top teased a glimpse of the reality star’s taut tummy, which was entirely bronze.

Only a portion of Brielle’s lower half was seen because of the way that the photo was cropped. She sported a pair of high-waisted jeans in a light wash that complemented her allover glow. Its waistband was tight on her midsection, helping to accentuate her curvaceous body. Brielle added a small necklace to her collar and styled her brunette tresses with a middle part. Kroy looked handsome in a white shirt, wearing the first few buttons undone.

The second image saw the duo posed in the same spot, but Kim Zolciak-Biermann had joined them. The reality star put one arm around her daughter and the other around her husband as she gazed into the camera with a slight smile. Like her daughter, Kim added some loose spirals to her mane.

Brielle shared a sweet caption that paid tribute to Kroy on his special day. The update has been met with plenty of praise from fans so far. More than 79,000 have double-tapped the post and over 500 left comments.

“Best man ever!!! For stepping up to the plate! I’ve always admired him for that. My favorite family,” one fan commented, adding several red hearts.

“Takes a very special man to adopt children & take them in as their own. You & your sister… your whole FAMILY, is so fortunate to have Kroy! What a wonderful human! Happy Birthday, Kroy!” a second fan raved.

“You’re so beautiful and he seems like the sweetest dad,” a third follower wrote.