Camille Kostek Clowns With Nearly-Naked Rob Gronkowski In Behind The Scenes Update

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek took to Instagram on Monday afternoon with an attractive and equally entertaining series of snaps of herself and beau, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski. The pair recently filmed a commercial together, and her most recent post covered some of the off-screen activity.

Camille looked stunning wearing a pale blue ensemble that matched her light eyes and complimented her fair complexion. It featured a demure tank top with a cropped hem that displayed a bit of bare skin below. The decorative neckline dipped on either side and rose to a small point in the center of her bust.

Her high-waisted pants were pleated along the front and fit loosely against Camille’s long legs. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of high-heeled slides.

In contrast, Rob wore a navy blue robe with a textural plaid pattern in a few of the images. It appeared to be made of a cozy velour material. His legs and chest were bare beneath the garment, which he precariously held closed with one arm.

They each held a football and flashed huge smiles at the camera.

In the last shot, Rob stood behind a huge bush and appeared to be completely nude, showcasing his ripped abdominal muscles.

Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady was the first to hit Camille’s comments section to say that she wanted to use the product they advertised. Camille wondered in her response if she was only woman who preferred to use men’s shaving accouterments, and was quickly assured by several fans in the thread that she was not.

Many of Camille’s other Instagram followers expressed their support and adoration for the cute couple, as well as leaving some humorous comments about the behind-the-scenes peek.

“Impatiently waiting for the wedding day!” exclaimed a one person.

“Aye I got the same robe as Gronk. DXL is fire,” declared a second follower, referring to Rob by his well-known nickname and expressing appreciation for the retail chain specializing in big and tall clothing.

“The last pic haha!” giggled a third fan.

Just a few weeks ago, as reported by The Inquisitr, Camille shared a video of herself filmed by Rob while the two frolicked at the beach. She pranced in the waves wearing a high-cut thong bathing suit.

His voice could be heard in the background commenting about the full moon that night, and she responded by giggling and jumping out of the water to flash the camera with her very pale, bare behind.