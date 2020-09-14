Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Stuns In Lace Bra & Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Model Viktoria Varga flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in an alluring ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was shot wearing an underwear set that gave viewers an eyeful of her assets and flat midsection.

The Hungarian has been sharing snaps of her recent travels to picturesque locales, and for this update she was in Italy, but stayed indoors with a neutral background. Varga is the long-time girlfriend of Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle, and she tagged her location as Lecce, Italy for the scintillating post.

The 29-year-old was photographed from the thighs up, and she stood in front of a gray wall with a dark gray cabinet behind her. Varga wore her long blond hair in curls as it flowed over her shoulders. She raised her hands up, and combed her fingers through her hair. The fashion designer stared downward and had a pensive look across her gorgeous face. The pose helped give an unobstructed view of her slender frame.

Varga sported a white bra that hugged onto her chest and embellished her cleavage. It had thin shoulders straps that were mostly covered by her golden locks. She rocked a pair of matching lace panties that wrapped around her hips. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings. The social media influencer’s tanned skin popped against the light undergarments, and the neutral colored backdrop, as fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned figure.

For the caption, Varga sent happy vibes to her followers by imparting advice about seizing the day. She added a black heart and dizzy emoji before uploading the spicy snap on Monday.

Many of her 475,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pic, and nearly 12,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over 10 hours after it went live. Varga received more than 160 comments, as her replies were swamped with heart and heart-eye emoji. Her comment section was filled with compliments in English, Hungarian, and Italian.

“Awesome lingerie, earrings and hairstyle! You look so stunning,” one admirer wrote.

“What an incredible beautiful beautiful pic!!!!! U are the most beautiful [woman] in the world!!!!!” an excited follower responded.

“I just saw an amazing masterpiece!!” a fan commented.

“Perfect body, perfect mind,” another wrote while adding a series of heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Varga flaunted her pert backside in a red thong bikini while sitting on the gangplank of a boat. She was surrounded by aquamarine-colored water as she struck a sultry pose. That upload garnered over 17,000 likes.