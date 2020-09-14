Brit Manuela Flashes Major Underboob In An Asymmetrical Black Bikini While Relaxing By The Pool

Brit Manuela is slaying Instagram yet again. The model returned to her account on Monday to share two smoking hot new photos that saw her showing some serious skin while relaxing by the pool.

The fitness trainer sat by the edge of the water in the double-pic update. She ran her fingers through her dark tresses in the first image of the set, tilting her head up toward the sky to bask in the warmth of the golden sun. She looked directly at the camera in the second snap of the upload, gazing at its lens intently with an alluring stare.

Brit opted to go scantily clad for her day at the pool in a revealing black bikini from Oh Polly that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included an asymmetrical top with a single thick shoulder strap that offered a peek at her toned arms. Its bandeau neckline covered up most of her cleavage. However, a revealing cutout fell over the middle of her chest, exposing a scandalous amount of underboob that took her swimwear to the next level. Fans were also treated to a look at the model’s sculpted midsection, much to their delight.

On her lower half, Brit sported a pair of black bottoms that were equally as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the social media star’s curvy hips and toned thighs. It had a high-rise waistband that accentuated her trim waist, as well as a sexy cutout over her bellybutton that teased another glimpse of her flat tummy and abs.

Brit accessorized her barely there swimwear with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace. Her long brunette locks appeared completely damp as they spilled behind her back in messy waves, likely the result of a dip in the refreshing water prior to the photos being taken.

Fans were far from shy about showing their love for the racy new addition to Brit’s page. It has racked up over 43,000 likes within six hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“OK GODDESS I SEE U,” one person wrote.

“Girl you are all kinds of goals,” quipped another fan.

“Gimme this body!” a third follower remarked.

“You are perfect and wonderful,” praised a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Brit has showcased her phenomenal bikini body on Instagram. Last week, the star flaunted her impressive figure in a baby blue two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, earning nearly 41,000 likes and 737 comments to date.