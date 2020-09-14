Donald Trump Roasted For Claiming He Received Non-Existant ‘Bay Of Pigs Award’

Donald Trump repeated the claim that he was given the “highly-honored Bay of Pigs” award, a designation that doesn’t exist, as the Independent reported.

“Sleepy Joe Biden has spent 47 years in politics being terrible to Hispanics. Now he is relying on Castro lover Bernie Sanders to help him out. That won’t work!” he wrote. “Remember, Miami Cubans gave me the highly honored Bay of Pigs Award for all I have done for our great Cuban Population!”

“He got an endorsement in 2016 from the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association. It’s not an award. He has a long history of turning endorsements and other non-awards into awards,” tweeted CNN reporter Daniel Dale.

He added that the recognition from the Bay of Pigs veterans was unprecedented, meaning that Trump could accurately brag about the event, though not getting an award.

Trump’s campaign backed the president’s claim by posting an image of Trump receiving a hand-painted Brigade 2506 shield.

“It is with great satisfaction that we read President Donald J. Trump’s twitter mentioning the event in which the Veterans Association-Brigade 2506 presented a recognition award” “We strongly support and endorse President Trump” pic.twitter.com/9IyOMTTaKi — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

“The Trump campaign says the proof that Trump got the (nonexistent) Bay of Pigs Award is that, when he spoke to the Bay of Pigs vets’ association upon accepting their endorsement, they gave him a painting of their brigade shield,” tweeted Dale in response.

Others were quick to respond to the claim, saying that Trump had called Mexicans criminals. Others reiterated the point that an endorsement is not an award.

Andy Ostroy, a writer, filmmaker, and producer, mused that he didn’t understand why Cubans who fled Castro’s leadership would support someone who appears to be destroying democracy with goals of leading as a “tyrant.”

Others jumped to Trump’s defense, saying that he had a better record supporting Cubans than former President Barack Obama and his VP Joe Biden, who is now running for the Oval Office in 2020.

“Latinos in Florida know Joe Biden and the Democrat’s record. Biden was there with Obama to “normalize” relations with communist Cuba. They will not forgive him,” wrote writer Carmine Sabia.

The Bay of Pigs was a military operation carried out in 1961 by people feeding from Cuba and trying to overthrow Castro’s regime. The attempt failed and damaged relations between the two countries even today. Brigade 2506 is the unit that attempted the failed landing.

Trump also took heat for claiming that Biden got the Nobel prize before correcting himself to say that Obama received it. Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize twice but hasn’t been awarded the recognition, as The Inquisitr previously reported.