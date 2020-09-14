Yanet Garcia Rocks Yoga Pants & High Top Sneakers While Posing With Her Pomeranian On Instagram

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sizzling new snapshot that captured her with her beloved pooch. The upload was shared on Sunday afternoon and has gotten a lot of attention from her 13.4 million fans.

The sexy photo saw Garcia trade in her swimwear for something less revealing but still curve-hugging. The geotag on the post indicated that she was in Solvang, California, where she posed in front of a red building with white-trimmed windows. An American flag hung from the storefront, and a few tables were set up outside. A few large planters with purple and pink flowers lined the pavement, and it appeared to be a sunny day. Garcia stood directly in the center of the shot, holding her Pomeranian, Mamacita, near her shoulder. She was all smiles for the photo op as she gazed adoringly at the canine.

She looked casual for her day out, clad in an all-black ensemble that hugged her curves. She rocked a simple sweatshirt with a white graphic on the front that featured cursive lettering. The piece was loose in the body but it appeared to be more fitted in the arms. The weathergirl rolled her sleeves up near her elbows, revealing a bit of skin for the camera.

Garcia also sported a pair of tight, black leggings that perfectly complemented her sweatshirt. The garment clung tightly to her curvy lower-half, highlighting her sculpted legs. The waistband was high on her hips, accentuating her trim midsection. She added a pair of white, high top sneakers to complete her outfit.

Though Garcia didn’t show much skin in the snap, her audience still seemed delighted by the update. The post raked in over 96,000 likes and 200-plus comments in just shy of 24 hours. Several fans commented on the bakery that Garcia posed in front of while many others gushed over her beauty.

“Mexican bombshell you are a beauty Yanet,” one fan wrote, adding a single flame emoji.

“Baby there are things that I like in life, always be happy and that I admired about you Yanet, kind regards,” a second social media user commented.

“That is a beautiful place! I’ve already gone there,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Gorgeous with a golden heart!” one more raved.

The sizzling snap was not the only one that the model shared over the weekend. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Garcia stunned in a skimpy bikini in a post that was part of a TikTok clip. She rocked a crocheted swimsuit that left little to the imagination.