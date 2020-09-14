Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares ‘DWTS’ Sneak Peek Of Moment She Met Her Partner, ‘Bachelorette’ Says It Was ‘PURE JOY’

Kaitlyn Bristowe finally gets to hit the dance floor Monday night as Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars debuts on ABC. The celebrity and professional dancer partnerships are supposed to still be under wraps until the premiere. However, Kaitlyn shared a brief teaser of her initial meeting via her Instagram page on Monday morning and her followers went wild over it.

The short video showed Kaitlyn walking into the dance studio to meet her partner. The full version of this will likely air during the Season 29 premiere, but just this snippet was enough to generate a lot of excitement among her fans.

Ultimately Kaitlyn probably would have been thrilled no matter which male professional she was paired with this fall. However, it was clear that she was truly excited to see who was in the studio waiting for her.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers have indicated that it’s Artem Chigvintsev who will be guiding Kaitlyn toward the mirror-ball trophy this fall. The two were slated to be paired several years ago when she was going to do the show after her Bachelorette run, but she had to let go of her spot at the last minute.

Artem had been let go for last year’s DWTS run, but he’s back and all signs point toward that being done so he can partner with Kaitlyn.

In her caption, Kaitlyn said that she experienced “pure joy” when she walked into the room and learned who she’d be doing Dancing with the Stars with this fall. In fact, she teased, she’s still screaming over it.

Kaitlyn and her partner will do the cha cha as their first performance, using a Lady Gaga song. Based on the reaction to this teaser clip, her 1.8 million fans and fellow Bachelor franchise veterans are ready and anxious to cheer her on as she tackles this DWTS challenge.

The clip was viewed more than 655,000 times during the first few hours after Kaitlyn had first shared it. Around 1,500 comments poured in as well, and it looked as if Kaitlyn should be able to count on receiving a solid block of support and votes as she embarks on this journey.

“Ahhhh!!!!! Can’t believe it’s finally here!!! So freaking happy for you,” one person commented.

“Can’t waittt!!!!!! I have a feeling of who it is! Crossing my fingers for Artem!!!” a fan shared.

“DOING MY FINGER STRETCHES FOR VOTING. YOU GOT THIS BUGS,” declared a supporter.

“Yass!! I have never watched this but got to for my girl,” revealed another fan.

Could she make it all the way to the end and snag that mirror-ball trophy? She’s going up against other challengers like Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, Cheer star Monica Aldama, and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, so she has her work cut out for her. She certainly has a big crew of supporters though and everybody will finally get to see her hit the DWTS dance floor on Monday night.