Joe Biden Hires Hundreds Of Lawyers To Prepare For Expected Fight Over Election Results

Joe Biden has hired a team of hundreds of lawyers in order to be ready for what his campaign expects will be a vigorous legal battle over the results of the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reported.

The official date of the election is November 3, but already multiple lawsuits are working their way through the courts over the process. Specifically, President Donald Trump’s campaign has sued five states over the expansion of voting by mail, a process that the POTUS insists will lead to a fraudulent election.

Further, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Democrats are rigging the election, and that the only way he will lose is if the election is fraudulent.

Biden has prepared his legal team to address both of those issues. Specifically, he’s put together a “special litigation” unit, which will be led by Dana Remus, who has served as Biden’s general counsel on the 2020 campaign, and Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel during the Obama administration.

“We can and will hold a free and fair election this fall and be able to trust the results,” Remus said.

Donald B. Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, two former solicitors general, as well as hundreds of attorneys, are also joining the team.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Marc Elias, head of the Perkins Coie law firm, will focus on the state-by-state fight over vote casting and counting rules. Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder will serve as something a liaison between the campaign and the multiple unaffiliated groups involved in the legal fight over the election.

Bauer and Remus have developed an approach to the legal issues surrounding this election that borrows from previous contests, such as making sure that there is no voter suppression as well as explaining the process to voters who may not fully understand it. Similarly, they intend to address issues specific to this election, such as by making sure voters can cast their ballots safely while the COVID-19 pandemic rages, and stamp out foreign interference.

“There are some unique challenges this year,” Bauer said.

“The scale of Trump’s conversion of the federal government into an arm of his political campaign is truly remarkable. It is appalling and raises a host of questions of both the trashing of norms and the skirting and violating of rules,” he added.

The former vice president’s team also encouraged those voters who are able to cast their votes early, to request a mail-in ballot soon if they haven’t already, and to make a “voting plan.”