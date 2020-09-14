Eva Longoria Stuns In A Yellow Dress While Posing With Son Santiago: ‘Here’s To A Bright Week!’

Eva Longoria kicked off the week with a bright new addition to her Instagram page that has her fans talking. The upload included a sweet photo of the Desperate Housewives star looking as beautiful as ever in a gorgeous dress while posing with her 2-year-old son Santiago.

The mother-and-son duo stood outside on what appeared to be a beautiful day in the September 14 addition to Eva’s page. The actress held her only child in one arm and let the other hand down at her side while pointing one foot out in front of her. A large tree with white flowers could be seen in the background behind them, giving the image a slight tropical vibe.

The 45-year-old looked absolutely stunning in a bold yellow maxi dress by designer Melissa Odabash. The garment featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a deep v neckline that offered a peek at her ample chest. It also had a set of small buttons down the middle of its bodice and a flirty ruffle along its hemline.

The eye-popping frock was cinched at Eva’s midsection with a thin drawstring, emphasizing her trim waist and petite frame. It proceeded to flow out into a floor-length skirt that had a unique, tiered ruffle design. It hit right at her ankles, revealing the white sandals she paired the dress with, as well as her bright pink pedicure. She also wore a pair of dangling earrings and a thin chain necklace to give her outfit a bit of bling.

Meanwhile, Santiago was dressed in a plaid button-up shirt and a pair of blue shorts. He also appeared to have lost one of his shoes before the photo was snapped, as he only had on a single blue sneaker.

Fans were thrilled by the new addition to Eva’s page, and have quickly showered it with love. It has amassed more than 54,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“He looks just like his Mama!” a third follower commented.

“Haha typical toddler – Santi’s other shoe is missing! Great pic of mami & son,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always. God bless you all!” a third follower remarked.

“Love the dress,” added a fourth admirer.

Eva has shared a number of photos of her and her son on Instagram this summer. She recently shared a snap of the pair enjoying a relaxing day at the pool, where she rocked an aqua one-piece swimsuit. Her follower went wild for that post as well, awarding it over 186,000 likes and 669 comments to date.