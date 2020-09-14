Meghan McCain Rips Michael Cohen After He Tries To Flatter Her On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain isn’t buying into Michael Cohen’s attempted flattery. While appearing on The View to promote his book Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, Cohen told that he was trying to open the world’s eyes about the current commander-in-chief so that they could make an informed decision.

But as The Daily Beast reported, when Cohen tried to flatter McCain by praising her father, the late Senator John McCain, as a hero, she brushed him off. She told Trump’s former personal attorney that many people say that, but she knew who Trump was from day one and had a hard time believing individuals who were a part of the real estate developer’s inner circle and are now speaking out.

She attacked Cohen, saying that he was once one of his trusted advisers and confidants.

“There’s a really long habit on this show where people who have worked with the Trump administration closely all of a sudden switch gears after doing all his bidding and then atone for the sins of working for President Trump,” she said. “You own up to being a liar, a cheater, and a thug for President Trump.”

She went on, accusing him of changing his opinion once it became financial expedient to do so.

“Now that you are switching sides and switching narratives and you’re now telling me that Trump’s a bad dude, why should I believe that?” she asked. “Because I don’t easily swallow my initial instincts on people, and a liar is a liar is a liar is a liar.”

She added that he has admitted to lying on behalf of Trump.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

When Cohen pushed back, asking the co-host what her actual question for him was, she said that she wanted to know what made him decide to switch sides, beyond money.

He responded that he was a lifelong Democrat and that he had worked as long for his former boss as he had because he was suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” which he likened to Stockholm Syndrome, a condition where victims feel affection or trust for their captor.

He added that he wanted to please him so much that he was willing to ignore his own moral guidelines, but he changed his mind after he saw how his former employer divided the country.

He also rejected the idea that his motivation for releasing the book had to do with money.

Cohen’s daughter has echoed her father’s sentiment, as The Inquisitr previously reported, saying that she believes he had Stockholm Syndrome.