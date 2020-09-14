Donald Trump Isn’t Worried About Coronavirus Spread At Rallies Because The Crowd Is Kept ‘Far Away’ From Him

Donald Trump responded to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus at his indoor rallies by assuring reporters that he was safe because he was kept far away from the crowd.

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, Trump defended his decision to hold an indoor rally despite state Governor Steve Sisolak’s order specifying that gatherings would be limited to 50 people.

On Sunday, the president held a rally in Henderson, Nevada attended by thousands of people, raising concerns that the event could end up spreading the virus in the region.

But Trump said that he personally isn’t worried about contracting COVID-19 because the crowds are kept away from him at the rallies.

“I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

He added that he was more concerned about the distance between himself and the reported with whom he was speaking.

He also explained that he had intended to hold his Sunday event outdoors at Cirrus Aviation near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and a Saturday assembly in Reno, but his plans were put off by local regulations.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

He said that he was turned away by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority because his assembly would violate the rules and lease agreement that the location was held to.

A representative for the McCarran facility said that they had never been approached about holding an event.

“They canceled six different sites because the governor wouldn’t let it happen, all external sites,” he said.

Ultimately, the assembly was held at the Xtreme Manufacturing facility, which is owned by Trump’s close friend Don Ahern.

He added that being forced to have his campaign gathering indoors meant that he wasn’t able to have as large of a crowd as he would have liked. As it was, only about 5,000 individuals were able to attend, with crowds waiting outside in the overflow.

Sisolak slammed Trump’s decision.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” a statement read. “Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern and Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President of the United States is knowingly packing thousands of people into an indoor venue to hold a political rally.”

He added that it appeared that Trump had forgotten that there was still a deadly pandemic raging across the nation, as The Inquisitr previously reported.