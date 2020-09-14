Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Yellow Leggings & Sports Bra: ‘Sweat Now, SHINE Later’

Katelyn Runck gifted her Instagram followers with a new post that consisted of two shots of herself in sexy workout clothes and a video of herself in action on Monday morning.

In the first picture, Katelyn stood on a sidewalk next to parked cars and a planter with plenty of greenery. She remained the focus of the shot wearing a spaghetti strap yellow scoop neck sports bra with pink writing and trim from Bo And Tee. The top revealed a generous glimpse of her cleavage. The model held her long brunette locks atop her head with both hands, and the pose showcased her fit arms. She paired the bra with high-waisted matching leggings that covered her navel. The outfit showed off her rock hard abs, and she stood with her legs slightly crossed. She looked straight into the camera’s lens, smiling with her mouth slightly open.

The second image featured Katelyn from behind. She held her hands in her hair the same way, but she kept her legs apart, jutting one hip out slightly. The pose revealed a tattoo on the model’s neck, and it highlighted her pert derriere and trim back. In the video, Katelyn held her long locks up for a bit, and then she let her mane fall in loose curls around her shoulders while she did several different arm stretches and poses. The clip also revealed she had her long fingernails manicured and showcased a couple of other tattoos she has on her arms.

The model’s followers responded with plenty of love on the post. At least 12,800 hit the “like” button, and more than 518 also took the time to leave a comment for her, with many including the flame emoji to express their thoughts visually.

“Here you go again. Another incredible masterpiece of confidence, beauty, style, and elegance. Great job again. Consistently over and over, raising the bar on the level of beauty rarely seen. Thank you,” wrote one devotee.

“You are the best! Have a good day,” responded Katelyn.

“Wow, absolutely gorgeous color! Body and workout are absolutely amazing,” a second follower gushed.

“Bright colors really work well on you! Brings out your fun side,” noted a third Instagram user.

“No woman is as perfectly built like the way you are,” a fourth fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Katelyn regularly treats her followers to pictures and videos of herself modeling swimsuits, workout clothing, and other skimpy outfits, and they reward her by being an engaged fanbase.