Cindy Prado Exposes Bare Chest Under Open Crop Top While Enjoying Brunch

Model Cindy Prado looked chic and sexy in her latest Instagram update. On Monday, she took to the photo sharing app to flash her bare chest under a revealing crop top while enjoying brunch.

Cindy’s top was white and very skimpy. The neckline was gathered and tied into a loopy bow. The ends of the bow hung down the middle of her abdomen, drawing the eye to her midsection. The front of the shirt was open, showing off a good deal of her chest. The hemline cut off just under her breasts, showing off her flat abs. Cindy teamed the shirt with a pair of low-rise jeans.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in waves. For accessories, Cindy wore a gold pendant necklace, a pair of dangle earrings and a belly chain. The model also sported a pair of large sunglasses.

The post consisted of three photos that were geotagged in Miami, Florida. She sat in a wicker chair at a table outside under an umbrella. A delectable pastry sat on the table in front of her.

In the first snap, Cindy gazed at the camera while one of her arms rested on the back of her chair. The photo showcased her taut abs.

The second and third photos were similar to the first in that they captured Cindy sitting at the table. Her arm that was resting on the back of the chair was raised, causing one side of her shirt to expose a good deal of her bare breast. The model gazed at the lens in one picture, and in the other, she looked off to one side.

In the post’s caption, Cindy mentioned her favorite meal while tagging the maker of her sexy outfit.

Her fans seemed to approve of the look, and dozens of them left compliments.

“I can just Imagine how much you get stared at in public being so sexy,” quipped one admirer.

“You are in a league of your own,” a second follower added.

“Always so beautiful you are amazingly gorgeous every time,” a third comment read.

“Ok how do you keep in such great shape,” commented a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy certainly as a body worthy of envy, and she seems to enjoy showing it off in a variety of flirty outfits. Last month, she put her curves on display while wearing a tie-dye bikini. And earlier in the month, she looked smoking hot in a crop top and matching miniskirt while exploring San Juan.