Shania Twain Enjoys Some Pool Time Wearing Different Hats For Throwback Shoot

Shania Twain took to Instagram to share a number of throwback photos of herself. The icon is one of the most successful female artists in country music and has managed to stay relevant since becoming a household name over two decades ago.

In the three-photo upload, Twain stunned with her wavy brunette hair down and pushed to one side. The “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” hitmaker was captured from the shoulders up and didn’t appear to be wearing any visible garments.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award winner rocked an over-the-shoulder pose while wearing a brown cowboy hat. The end of Twain’s locks were wet from falling into the water slightly. The singer showcased a hint of her side profile which highlighted her sharp jawline and cheekbones. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and showed off her natural beauty. As seen on Discogs, this photo was used for her “Any Man Of Mine” CD single artwork in 1995.

In the next slide, Twain was snapped closer up in a creamy-white fedora hat. She sported a soft expression by subtly smiling.

In the third and final frame, Twain wore another cowboy-style headpiece in black that featured silver detailing going around it. She kept a smile on her face but tilted her head to the right slightly.

For her caption, Twain expressed that you can never have too many cowboy-style hats.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 69,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“You’re beautiful no matter what they say!” one user wrote.

“These are great shots, I love the concept. You look captivating and sensual in each Shania, stunning as always, but I like the third one the most,” another person shared.

“Beautiful lady. Never aged @shaniatwain,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous different-colored heart emoji.

“The only women that I’ve had a crush on for over 20 years! Love you @shaniatwain,” a fourth admirer commented.

Twain is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of her hugely-successful album, The Woman In Me. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a number of snapshots of herself last month that dated back to the same era. Twain wowed in a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, which she tied up from the bottom. She paired the ensemble with light blue high-waisted jeans and chaps over the top that had tassels hanging off them. Twain tied a straw cowboy hat underneath her chin while riding a horse.