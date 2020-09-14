Holly Barker Rocks A Skimpy, Mismatched Bikini On The Beach In Malibu

Holly Barker wowed her audience with another sizzling shot that captured her in a bikini. The update was shared on her Instagram page on Monday, September 14, making it the perfect start to the workweek.

The photo captured the model striking a confident pose on the beach. The area at her back was blurred but a sand-filled ground could be distinguished. A geotag in the update indicated that Holly was in Malibu, California. The blond bombshell sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a skimpy bikini that showcased her gym-honed figure. The swimsuit boasted a mismatched design that included a colorful purple and blue tie-dye top that was enough to turn heads.

The top of the swimwear boasted a halterneck style that fastened over Holly’s sculpted shoulders, allowing her to proudly showed off her defined biceps. The piece featured a daringly low neckline that dipped deep into her chest and flaunted her ample assets. The front of the swim top crisscrossed under the blond babe’s bust and its thin strings were tight on her ribs.

The bottoms of the suit were just as sexy and they boasted a bright white hue that popped against Holly’s allover glow. The piece had a thick waistband that was worn high on Holly’s midsection but luckily for fans, her sculpted abs were still well on display. The piece was tight on her figure and it helped to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was the sexy cut that allowed Holly to show off her shapely thighs.

The model pulled her platinum blond tresses back into a high and flirty ponytail, adding a few loose curls while a small section of hair framed her face. In the caption of the update, Holly shared an inspirational message that reminded her followers that they are not alone in lacking motivation at times.

The skin-baring snap proved to be popular with Holly’s fans as referenced by the amount of traffic she received in the comments section. Several social media users applauded her for the uplifting message while a few more gushed over her curvy figure.

“Such a beautiful person, and yes you can you’ve proven that time and time again, you make it so easy to love you, your energy flows thru you and into everyone you meet, you are amazing…!!!” one social media user gushed.

“Wowwwwww really beautiful body sexy perfect god god,” a second Instagrammer shared alongside a series of red hearts.

“You look amazing Holly; Happy Monday Gorgeous,” one more follower complimented with the addition of a few flame emoji.