Georgia Fowler Slays In Stylish Mustard Swimsuit For New Photo

Georgia Fowler served a killer look on Sunday, September 13, when she treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a stunning photo of herself rocking a stylish swimsuit that showcased her enviable figure.

Fowler, best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017 and 2018, was photographed in a well-lit interior room. The brown wooden windows were open and the New Zealand native placed her elbows on the sill, leaning forward slightly. She was sideways with both arms bent in a way that allowed her to rest her head against her hands. She placed the back foot on top of the other, bending that leg considerably and showcasing her leg muscles. She arched her back, drawing attention to her toned booty and quads.

She turned her head to face the onlooker. Fowler kept her facial expression serious, glancing at the camera with intent eyes and lips pressed together.

Fowler sported an elegant one-piece bathing suit in a mustard yellow tone that contrasted with her dark hair while complementing her sun-kissed skin. The suit boasted a strapless design with a thin elastic wrapping around her torso, just above her chest. It included two other sets of elastics on her midriff, which created a ruched bodice. The strings tied into three separate bows on her chest, sternum and stomach. Its high-cut legs showed off her strong hips and pert booty.

Fowler accessorized her outfit with a series of gold rings, a couple of necklaces and matching hoop earrings.

She tagged Raes on Wategos, a boutique hotel, restaurant and spa located in Wategos Beach in Byron Bay, Australia.

In under a day, the post has garnered about 20,000 likes and more than 110 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their reaction to the photo, complimenting Fowler on her beauty and outfit.

“You are so gorgeous!! I like you a lot!!” one fan raved.

“[S]he’s gorgeous I want to kiss her lol so beautiful nice work,” replied another admirer.

“Ur such a mood,” added a third fan.

“The tools and the talent,” a fourth user chimed in.

Fowler fills her Instagram feed with a mix of professional and personal photos, most of which show off her strong fashion sense. On Friday, September 11, she uploaded a three-picture slideshow that saw her rocking a pair of tight black pants, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She paired it with a bright red long-sleeved shirt featuring a turtleneck and two distinctive cut-outs near the shoulders. Fowler posed in front of a red Mercedes-Benz while wearing racer gloves to match the vibe.