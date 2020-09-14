Erin Andrews Reveals She Felt Like ‘A Loser’ After ‘Dancing with The Stars’ Firing

The longtime co-host of ABC's celebrity dancing show admitted it's a scary time to lose a TV gig.

Erin Andrews admitted she felt like “a loser” when she found she was fired from Dancing with the Stars less than two months ago.

The sideline reporter, who had co-hosted the celebrity dancing competition with Tom Bergeron since 2014, opened up about how she got the bad news about her ABC role during a guest spot on The Token CEO podcast, which can be heard via Spotify here.

Andrews told host Erika Nardini that she got the dreaded phone call when she was on the putting green with her husband, Jarrett Stoll, and their dog in July. When she was told a bigwig from ABC wanted to talk to her, she knew “this is it.”

“I felt sorry for myself, and I kind of was like, ‘This is a terrible time to lose my job,’ because we don’t know when live television is coming back. These are hard jobs to get… primetime shows. I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad.'”

She added that being let go from the show was “a super big bummer.”

Andrews noted that while she loves sports, she enjoyed being in the DWTS ballroom because the series aired live and she never knew what would happen.

Eric McCandless / ABC

In July, fans of the long-running series were shocked to find that Andrews — who was the fourth co-host on the show following shorter stints by Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, and Brooke Burke — and original host Bergeron were both let go and replaced by incoming executive producer Tyra Banks. Bergeron had been the host of DWTS for an impressive 28 glitter-filled seasons.

While she was super bummed to be let go, Andrews admitted that her job loss was nothing compared to what other people are going this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said it would be “selfish” to think otherwise.

In addition, the seasoned sports reporter is not unemployed, she’s just down a gig. She will keep busy with 2020-21 NFL season as well as her WEAR by Erin Andrews fashion line. She added that she’s also working with her team and that something new could be on “the horizon.”

Shortly after the podcast interview aired, Andrews shared a video clip of her on camera for Fox Sports while at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans just one day before the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars was set to premiere without her.

“Week 1…Pumped to be back,” she captioned the clip.