Christina Aguilera Shares A Series Of Sweet Snaps To Honor Her Late Dog, Stinky: ‘Miss Him So So Much’

Christina Aguilera took to her Instagram page to upload a sweet series of snaps to honor her late dog, Stinky. The post was shared on “National Pet Memorial Day,” which takes place on the second Sunday of September.

The update was comprised of three photos of the pup, and an additional tribute was shared on Christina’s Instagram stories. The first image in the series captured the singer sharing a sweet moment with Stinky. The two posed in front of wooden racks that were filled with wine bottles. Christina cradled the dog in her arms as she looked into the camera. Stinky put his paws over the singer’s shoulder and directed his attention off-camera. Christina was sitting down, and she sported a red bomber jacket with black detailing on the back. The songstress kept her hair out of her face with a navy bandanna.

The second photo in the set showed the pair around Halloween. Christina was seated on a black mat that was printed with skeletons and gravestones, and she had a large pumpkin in front of her. She held the top of the pumpkin in one hand and a carving tool in the opposite hand, while a metal bowl in the middle was filled with pumpkin guts. In that particular shot, her hair was red, and she got in the Halloween spirit by rocking a white T-shirt that read “Good Witch” in bold, black letters. Christina directed her attention to Stinky, who was lovingly standing by her side. The last image in the deck featured a solo shot of the white and red pooch. Stinky was snuggled up on a yellow and green striped blanket and wore a green trucker hat to match. The front of the cap read “Drunk” in capital letters.

To go along with the sweet post, Christina penned a caption to pay tribute to her beloved dog, stating that she always remembers him, and she misses him so much. She also directed fans to her Instagram story, where more photos of Stinky were shared.

It has not taken long for Christina’s fans to take notice of the heartwarming update. The post has accrued more than 141,000 likes and 900-plus comments. Some social media users told the singer that they were thinking of her, while others remembered a pet that they had lost.

“Stinky was a legend, sending you lots of love, he was a very special little sidekick for you and will always be remembered!” one follower wrote, adding a single red heart emoji.

“I have always believed that after death, the furry also await us. Thank you for being so human, never change,” a second social media user added.

“I remember Stinky having a moment in the MTV Diary,” a third fan commented.