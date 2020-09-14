‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Billy Wants Revenge

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 14 through 18 tease a week filled with drama for the Abbotts and the Newmans as Billy puts his revenge plan in action, and Chelsea and Adam declare war on Victor. Amanda learns the truth of her past, and Elena loses her patience with the whole thing. Sharon has a dream, and Phyllis gives out a reality check and a history lesson. Finally, Dina learns more about her mom’s past.

Jack (Peter Bergman) suspects Billy (Jason Thompson) has a revenge plot brewing, according to SheKnows Soaps. Jack knows his brother well enough to see the signs. He’s been through all this before, and he knows that it never ends well for Billy. Jack warns his brother not to fall down a rabbit hole, but Billy believes he will be fine.

As the week progresses, Billy is one step ahead of Adam (Mark Grossman), which makes him feel confident in his plans. At long last, Billy believes he will finally see Adam brought to justice. However, he may not be expecting Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to declare war. They will stop at nothing to see Victor (Eric Braeden) pay for keeping his decades-long secret. Billy could be caught in the crossfire since he is working with Alyssa (María DiDomenico) to reveal the truth that Adam and Chelsea want to keep hidden.

Because she knows Billy well, Chelsea realizes he’s up to something. Chelsea uses Theo (Tyler Johnson) to set a trap for Billy and stop him before things go too far, and Adam gets exposed.

Later, Chance (Donny Boaz) gives Adam an ultimatum. Their secret from Las Vegas also in danger of being exposed by Billy and Alyssa. Chance wants to keep himself from being implicated in the crime. Plus, Chance worries about his relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and he knows that she will be caught in the middle if the truth comes to light.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gives Jack a reality check about his brother and his life. She knows both men well, and she reminds Jack that this won’t end well. Then, Phyllis gives Nick (Joshua Morrow) a history lesson.

As frustrated as she’s been with everything, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) still defends Victor. She is not thrilled with the way things happened, but Nikki also knows that Victor did what he thought was best for Adam. It’s been decades now, and there is no changing the past.

In the meantime, Victor questions Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) commitment to Summer (Hunter King). Kyle already endured an intense questioning session from both Nick and Phyllis, so it’s time for his girlfriend’s grandfather to get in on the action. After all, things between Kyle and Summer did not go so well last time, so Victor is probably right to be worried.

Sharon (Sharon Case) has a dream about Adam, and she realizes that she still cares deeply for him. However, Sharon is also worried about her ex-husband, and she’s committed to trying to help him through this difficult time. She also realizes that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) does not have good intentions when it comes to Adam, and Sharon wants to know what Vicky is doing.

Nate (Sean Dominic) delivers shocking news to Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She’s Hilary’s twin, and that news rocks her world. Amanda lets down her guard with Devon (Bryton James) when she tells him the information, and he feels an obligation to let her know all about her sister. Unfortunately, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) loses patience with Amanda. She does not like how close her boyfriend becomes with his late wife’s twin, and the whole situation could cause serious issues for Devon and Elena’s relationship.

Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) finds a clue into Dina’s (Marla Adams) past. Traci and her siblings have worked to make Dina’s final days good ones, and they want to know their mother’s history before it is too late.