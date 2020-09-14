Sarah Ashcroft Showcases Her Killer Legs While Wearing A Mint Green Thong Bikini

Blond beauty Sarah Ashcroft took to her Instagram account on Sunday night to share a stunning new update with her loyal fans. The model showed off her killer legs as she rocked a skimpy ensemble in Mykonos.

In the racy pics, Sarah served up some sassy looks for the camera as she rocked a mint green bikini. The top clung tightly to her ample bust. The garment also included thin straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her waist they accentuated her round booty. However, it may have been her lean thighs that stole the show in the shots. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on her face. She also wore a white button up shirt that she let fall down around her waist.

The post consisted of three photos. The first snap was a black and white pic of Sarah with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back and rested both of her hands near her midsection and pushed her hip out. She had one knee bent and pushed her rear end out as she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face and puckered lips.

The other two snaps were nearly identical, but featured the model in color. In the background, a row of parked cars, an empty street, and a tall tree could be seen. A sunlit sky and gorgeous ocean view were also visible.

She wore her blond hair pulled back away from her face in the shot. The long locks were styled into a bun on top of her head.

Sarah’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the post. The snaps garnered more than 68,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her followers also left over 260 comments.

“Your so perfect,” one follower gushed.

“What a woman muse, I really admire,” another wrote.

“You’re bloody incredible,” a third comment read.

“Love the vibe of your feed here lately,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit physique in her online updates. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this year when she opted for a green bikini with black spots as she enjoyed a drink on the beach. To date, that post has racked up more than 83,000 likes and over 350 comments.