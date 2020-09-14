Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Killer Curves In Colorful Bikini In New Poolside Photo

Ashley Alexiss celebrated her wedding anniversary in the Maldives and she took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 14, to express her gratitude for the experience. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a snapshot with her 2.1 million followers in which she rocked a stylish bikini that flattered her bombshell curves as she hung out by the pool.

For the shot, the plus-size model sat on the edge of an infinity pool during what appeared to be late afternoon. The entire background was filled by the turquoise waters of the ocean. Alexiss had both arms stretched toward the sky as she smiled brightly in the same direction.

She wore a two-piece bathing suit featuring a colorful, psychedelic print against black. The top featured large triangles that offered a good amount of coverage while still showcasing her ample cleavage. The matching bottoms boasted double side ties that formed bows on her hips. According to the tag, her suit was from her own brand, Alexiss Swimwear.

In the caption, she shared how grateful she was to witness the beauty of the South Asian nation. She tagged Ayada Maldives in the post, a secluded private island resort. Alexiss also revealed that she was flying back to the States and noted in the geotag that she was at the Velana International Airport.

The post proved to be popular with her loyal fanbase. Within four hours, it has garnered more than 11,300 likes and over 70 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to share their appreciation for Alexiss while raving about her beauty.

“They’d have to drag me outta there!” one user wrote, to which Alexiss responded that was basically the case, adding that she got “teary eyed” when leaving.

“Great picture and post as always,” replied another one of her fans.

“Wow this view is amazing. You are so blessed to get to go to these beautiful places. I absolutely love it when you guys travel. You and Travis should do a travel vlog,” a third admirer suggested, referring to Alexiss’s husband, Travis Yohe.

“men to your beauty and gorgeous figure. Lovely view,” chimed in a fourth user.

Alexiss has been sharing snippets from her trip with her fans. Yesterday, she uploaded an underwater photo that showed her and Yohe scuba diving, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. Alexiss wore a yellow two-piece with a white polka dot print. The halter top featured large triangles with black double strings that went around her neck. Her bottoms were mainly hidden behind the diving gear. Yohe had on a black top and beige shorts.