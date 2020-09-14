‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Fans Flip Out Over Latest Photo Of Son CJ

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese’s fans flipped out over the latest photo of her son CJ. They couldn’t believe how much the little boy had grown over the past few months. Her 3.1 million followers liked the new image over 48,000 times and counting.

In the photograph, the toddler, who is one and one-half years old, smiled for the camera in a pic taken on a pathway in front of what appeared to be the home the reality television star shares with her husband Christopher Buckner in New Jersey. The baby and the family dog Cali posed for Deena on a concrete walkway in front of a step. A green lawn was seen in the background of the photo.

CJ, which stands for Christopher John, wore an adorable zip-up blue sweatshirt. White lettering was seen on the left-hand side of the garment. With that, he donned a pair of long blue shorts that had a print atop them. His light-brown hair was brushed over to one side.

Perhaps what grabbed her follower’s attention the most was the drink holder the toddler had in his hands. It was a gray and white vessel striped takeout coffee cup. Deena referenced the beverage holder and how CJ likely felt when she gave it to him in the caption of the share.

Cali stood next to her brother protectively in the snap. The Yorkie has been a part of Deena and Chris’ family since prior to their son’s birth. In an Instagram upload seen here, Cali was even included in the family’s pregnancy announcement in July 2018. The television personality and Chris gave the pup her own chalkboard regarding the birth of her human brother. Her sign said she was getting a new best friend and would be on guard dog duty.

In the comments section of the share, fans of the MTV star adored the image.

“I’m sorry but he is too freaking cute! I smile every time I see a post,” wrote one follower.

“My boys still think they’re fancy when they get hot chocolate in their coffee cups,” shared a second Instagram user of the idea that kids liked to mimic their parents.

“Two cuties. Did not know you were a Yorkie Mom too!” questioned a third fan, who added a smiley face emoji with heart eyes to the end of their comment.

“This smile!!! Too stinking adorable!! He looks just like you in this pic Deena, you have the same smile,” said a fourth fan.