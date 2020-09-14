Ana Cheri Flirts With The Camera While Tugging On Her Bikini In Sizzling Video

Former Playboy model Ana Cheri kicked off the week with a sizzling video that featured her showing off her incredible body. In the clip, Ana wore a pastel-colored bikini while she playfully flirted with the camera.

Ana knows how to work a swimsuit, and she did not hold back in the update, which captured her standing on what appeared to be a balcony. Outdoor furniture was visible behind her as well as a window.

Ana’s bikini top was a peach color. It tied in the center, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were mint green and had a thong style. The front had a low cut, which showed off her taut abs. The sides were tied into loopy bows on her hips, calling attention to her curves.

The brunette beauty wore her hair pulled up in a high ponytail with tendrils framing her face. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly stud earrings.

The clip began with Ana showing of her pert derrière. Standing with her back to the lens at a slight angle, she put her assets on full display. She looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face while she stood with one knee bent. She held the straps on the sides of her bottoms while she smiled. The model tossed her head back as she kicked up one foot.

The video then showed Ana from the front as she continued to hold the straps. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while giving the camera a flirty look. She pulled the straps while moving her hips before flashing a big smile. The clip then showed her adjusting the top of her bikini, flashing her cleavage in the process. She stepped closer toward the lens showing off her body as the video came to an end.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit, with more than 26,000 of Ana’s followers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Wow absolutely stunning beautiful,” one follower commented.

“You are beautiful ana,” echoed a second Instagram user.

“Absolutely stunning omg a masterpiece,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS sweetheart,” added a fourth follower.

Ana knows how to capture the attention of her online audience, and with 12.5 million followers, she must be doing something right. Over the weekend, she uploaded a snap that saw her looking smoking hot while she sat nude in a bubble bath.