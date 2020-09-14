Melania Married Donald Trump To Legitimize Her Modeling Career, Her Ex-Friend Claims

Melania Trump and her husband Donald Trump have a “transactional marriage,” according to the First Lady’s former friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Wolkoff recently released a tell-all book called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady. While promoting the biography, she spoke with BBC Newsnight about the Trumps’ marriage, as video posted to YouTube showed.

According to Winston Wolkoff, Melania felt that marrying Trump would further her career, something that was realized when she was on the cover of Vogue in 2005 wearing a Christian Dior couture wedding gown with an accompanying article covering their union.

Trump, on the other hand, got a pretty spouse, Winston Wolkoff said.

“I do believe it is a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy, the Vogue cover legitimized Melania which legitimized Donald as well, and Melania got two dynamic decades,” she explained.

Prior to that, Melania had appeared on foreign magazines and posed nude for GQ, but she hadn’t broken into the high-end fashion world.

“She was a young model, she was striving, she didn’t have the success yet. She met Donald, she married, she had a son, she became an American citizen and 10 years after that, she is the first lady of the United States,” Winston Wolkoff added.

Winston Wolkoff said that the couple’s union was a magic moment, a “made for TV moment,” and a transaction for both of them.

She added that their arrangement continues to work for each of them and it won’t end anytime soon because of that. She concluded that Melania was complicit in all of the activities in the Trump family.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The author defended her relationship with FLOTUS, saying that they had a true friendship for years, but it only ended after she left her friend’s employ. She was later accused of profiting from events that she organized for the Trump administration. She denied during the interview that there was any intentional corruption.

She also slammed Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka, saying that she is jealous of Melania and wanted to usurp Melania’s role as FLOTUS.

The book has made headlines and has courted controversy across the world with numerous allegedly inside revelations about the First family.

Melania has pushed back on Winston Wolkoff’s book, calling it “delusional & malicious gossip” while urging the media to focus on the nation’s drug crisis as she met with some recovering individuals, as The Inquisitr previously reported.