‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Flaunts Her ‘Thick’ Figure While Sunbathing In A Yellow Bikini

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a sexy new update with her fans. The mother-of-three showed off her curves while calling herself “thick” in the caption of the post.

In the racy pics, Jenelle let it all hang out as she opted for a skimpy yellow bikini. The top featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her waist and curvy hips as it accentuated her tummy and abs. Her muscular thighs and legs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first shot, Jenelle sat on a gray outdoor lounge chair as she soaked up some sun. She had both of her hands resting sides and one knee bent while showing off a large tattoo on her leg. The second shot featured her tugging at her bottoms while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shots, tons of green foliage could be seen. A black metal fence and one of Jenelle’s chickens were also visible.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose strands that she pulled back behind her head and pushed over her shoulder.

Jenelle has accumulated more than 2.9 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans shared their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 48,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 1,300 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Beautiful I love the chicken photobomb,” one follower wrote.

“Love that you don’t Photoshop your body,” another stated.

“Confidence is so important. LET JENNELLE BE HAPPY AND FEEL BEAUTIFUL,” a third social media user declared.

“Beautiful!! An actual woman! Not a stick figure! Absolutely stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The reality TV star is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tight dresses, skimpy bathing suits, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle drew the attention of her followers earlier this year when she showcased her bikini body in a tight two-piece with a tropical print while she celebrated her son Kaiser’s birthday. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 77,000 likes and over 800 comments.