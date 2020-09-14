Jennifer Garner Shares A Rare Photo With Her Folks On ‘Grandparents Day’ While Honoring Ben Affleck’s Parents

Like many others, Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to celebrate Grandparents Day with an adorable post. The A-lister is most well-known for sharing silly videos on her page but on September 13; she honored her parents by sharing a rare photo with the two by her side.

The photo captured the star posed between her mother and father. The image was snapped at night, and the area at their back was black. The trio posed on a porch swing that appeared to be suspended from the ceiling. The outdoor furniture piece was decorated with blue cushions while the wood part was painted white to match the color of the balcony. In the caption of the upload, Jennifer gushed over her parents, William and Patricia Garner, while also giving a shoutout to Ben Affleck’s folks, Chris and Tim Affleck.

Jennifer looked stunning in a maxi dress that boasted a collar and button detailing down the middle. It was printed with a colorful pattern, while the base of the dress was an off-white hue. The top of the garment was more form-fitting, while the bottom was flowy. The actress completed her modest outfit with a cream-colored cardigan that was worn open. Jennifer kept her hairstyle simple and wore a middle part while some of her hair fell over her shoulder and the rest at her back.

Patricia opted for a blue shirt with a V-neck cut. Keeping with the casual theme, she sported a pair of black pants on her lower-half. Patricia wore her short tresses swept across her forehead and she smiled big for the camera. Jen’s mom completed her outfit with an Apple watch that was worn on her left wrist. William rocked a white and blue striped polo with a T-shirt underneath. He also sported a pair of navy shorts and a black belt to tie his outfit together. William held a pair of reading glasses on his lap and lovingly put his other arm around his daughter. Like his wife, he sported a watch.

The post has earned Jennifer more than 336,000 likes and 2,000 comments from her captivated audience. Some Instagrammers applauded the family genetics while a few more gushed over Jennifer’s beauty.

“You are an EXQUISITE human being. I envy the man who is Blessed with sharing a life with You, Jennifer,” one follower complimented, adding a single red heart to the end of their post.

“I keep hoping your mom will be on your pretend cooking show again soon!” a second social media user joked.

“Wow, your dad and Victor Garber could be brothers! They look very alike! Great genetics,” one more person complimented.