Luciana Del Mar Flashes Her Round Rear In A String Bikini With Thong Bottoms

Brunette babe Luciana Del Mar left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snap on Monday morning. The model flaunted her round rear as she hinted in the caption of the post that she was in her happy place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the sexy shot, Luciana looked smoking hot as she sported a skimpy tie-dye bikini with a purple, pink, and white color pattern. The skimpy top fit tightly around her ample bust as they flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist as they emphasized her toned booty. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the photo. She accessorized the style with a sheer white robe, which she let hang off of her shoulders and around her wrists.

Luciana posed with her backside toward the camera. She placed both of her arms at her sides and pushed her hip out. She bent one knee and looked over her shoulder to give a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a stunning sunset could be seen, as well as a white sand beach, palm trees, and a bit of the ocean.

She wore her long hair parted in the middle. She styled the brunette locks in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over one of her shoulders.

She also posted a video with the pic. A man herding three horses down the beach was the focus of the clip.

Luciana’s 934,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first ten hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 messages.

“Omg the sky is so beautiful!!! Nice photo,” one follower stated.

“Killer shot,” declared another.

“I absolutely love the video. Sunset is my favorite,” a third social media user gushed.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her sport revealing ensembles in her pics. She’s often photographed in skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana drew the attention of her followers last week when she opted for a tight animal-print bikini while she soaked up some sun on a yacht. That post also proved to be a hit among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 530 comments to date.