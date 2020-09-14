Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Wildly Revealing Top And Discloses Her Life Credo

Social media star Anastasiya Kvitko — who first rose to fame after being dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” — dropped the jaws of her 11.6 million Instagram followers after flaunting her figure a very revealing crop top while and disclosing her life credo.

Kvitko wore the sultry ensemble for a video made in collaboration with Bang Energy, a company with which she has often partnered in the past. The matching set was printed with a pretty floral pattern in a white and pink color palette. The hues were not only appropriate for the last days of summer, but also complemented Kvitko’s sun-kissed skin.

The crop top consisted of a corset-style silhouette with an incredibly low sweetheart neckline that gave fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. Seams outlined the cups of the garment to further accentuate Kvitko’s bust.

Ruffles lined the hem at the top, adding a sweet detail to the otherwise sultry garment. It was cropped so that a sliver of her midriff was exposed. The model knotted the garment at the waist to highlight her hourglass figure.

Kvitko paired the blouse with a matching a-line skirt. It was a high-waisted silhouette that flattered the model’s enviable physique. The hemline ended just above the knee. Last but not least, Kvitko completed the look with a pair of white wedge sandals.

The Russian beauty styled her hazelnut brown locks into a classic blowout with a trendy center-part, and her long hair cascaded down past her shoulders to hit her waist. She accessorized with a pair of peach-tinted clear glasses and a number of gold bracelets and watch that further accentuated her tan.

The video opened with Kvitko tossing her hair and showing off the beverage can. She then posed by beautiful flowers and greenery before opening it and taking a long sip.

In her caption, Kvitko mused on her lovely life credo, writing that each day offers “something new.”

Fans quickly awarded the upload around 6,500 likes and more than 230 comments within just half an hour of posting.

“I love you,” confessed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

“AK you look stunning as always,” raved a second.

“You are a breath of fresh air,” gushed a third.

“Blessed with beauty,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the 100 percent symbol, fire emoji, and heart-eye face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Kvitko had previously floored fans after modeling a low cut bodysuit and skirt with a thigh-high slit.