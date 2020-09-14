President Trump’s Re-Election Campaign Announces Kid Rock To Headline In Michigan Rally

According to The Hill, singer and songwriter Kid Rock will join Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, today for a campaign rally in Macomb County, Michigan, to promote the president’s re-election.

The event is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in Harrison Charter Township, Michigan, according to an announcement released by the campaign.

Trump Jr. made an announcement on Twitter sharing his excitement about the singer, who is native to Macomb County, joining him in the re-election movement.

It's going to be a fun one in Michigan today with @KidRock and @kimguilfoyle! Kid Rock to join Donald Trump Jr. for Michigan campaign rally to promote the president’s reelectionhttps://t.co/cwquJZALTb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2020

Trump Jr. is hosting several “Make America Great Again!” events throughout the country.

The musician has supported Republican campaigns in the past. He first appeared with Trump Jr. at a campaign rally in October 2018 for Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James.

Prior to the upcoming event, the 49-year-old musician has also explicitly expressed his support for President Trump. In February, Kid Rock posted a picture of himself and the president golfing together on Instagram for his 600,000 followers.

In the last appearance President Trump made in Michigan, nearly 5,000 people showed up to hear him speak, per a report from MLive. The event was held at an airport, which was originally unsure if it would be able to host the number of people that were present, according to airport manager James Canders.

Despite the larger than expected crowd, Canders said the event still went smoothly.

“Everyone seemed to be in good spirits and everyone seemed to be very polite, I didn’t see any incidents,” he said.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Although some are excited for the concert, others expressed their disapproval of the singer on social media outlets after the collaboration started trending.

“That should be a hoot. Even Michiganders hate Kid Rock,” one person stated.

“As if I didn’t already have enough reasons to vote for @JoeBiden,” another wrote.

Some expressed their concerns about the rally occurring in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and felt it was not safe to have a concert in an atmosphere where the virus could spread more quickly.

Recent polls suggest that Michigan is a key state that Trump needs to win to successfully become president again. According to USA Today, Trump won Michigan by less than two-tenths of a percentage point in his 2016 presidential race, making him the first Republican nominee to do so since George H.W. Bush in 1988. The victory was essential to him winning the 2016 election.

Most polls showed Biden held a 4.2 percent lead in the Wolverine State, a number that has been slowly decreasing as the months have passed.