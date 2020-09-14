Yanita Yancheva Goes Braless Under Leather Jacket In Flirty Bedroom Snap

Model and fitness enthusiast Yanita Yancheva looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. On Monday, she shared a snap that featured her going braless under a leather jacket while sporting a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms.

Yanita — who is known for flaunting her fit physique in a variety of sexy outfits — turned up the heat with the photo, which saw her rocking a cool and sexy vibe. Her jacket was black, and it was covered with several patches and other markings that gave it a unique look. She wore the leather number over her shoulders with the front open, exposing her ample chest and chiseled abs. Her bikini bottoms were black with a low-rise front and sides straps that sat low on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her long blond tresses parted off center and down in waves. Sections of her hair cascaded over the front of her jacket. She accessorized the chic look with a pair of dainty charm bracelets. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the lighting.

Yanita posed on a bed covered in white linens. She leaned against a black padded headboard with her hands in her lap between her legs. The pose put plenty of her bare chest on display while teasing a look at her breasts. With one knee bent and her other leg extended, she showed off her shapely thighs and the sides of her curvy hips. The model gazed at the camera with her piercing blue eyes. She wore a coquettish expression on her face with her lips slightly parted.

The post was an instant hit among her 1.7 million Instagram followers. Within an hour of her sharing it to her account, the flirty update racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 150 comments.

Dozens of fans flooded the comments section with a collection of expressive emoji including heart-eye and kissing faces.

Others took a moment to leave some compliments.

“Wow most beautiful woman beautiful body,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re such a beauty,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Wow i am in love,” quipped a third fan.

“Wow! What a terrific shot!” a fourth comment read.

Yanita is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous figure online. She delights her online audience with an array of photos and videos that show her modeling all kinds of revealing outfits that include sexy swimsuits.

Earlier in the month, she thrilled her fans with a snap that saw her rocking a glam look while wearing a low-cut, glitzy gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a thigh-high slit.