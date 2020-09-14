Russian Bombshell Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In A Neon Green Bikini

Evgeniya Lvovna captivated her adoring audience of 1.1 million by sharing a series of skin-baring snaps over the weekend. The double-photo update was added to her Instagram feed on Sunday, September 14, and it showed Evgeniya in a revealing bikini.

The first image in the set captured the Russian-born beauty enjoying a day at the beach. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Hollywood, California, though fans questioned if that was her true location in the comments section. Evgeniya posed in the sand in front of a covering of beach grass and a few large apartment buildings while peek of the sun could be seen coming through the two large structures. Evgeniya turned her head slightly to the side and wore a smile for the camera. The model put both hands in front of her defined abs and popped her hip to the side. She flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy, neon green swimsuit.

The swimwear included a tight top with a straight neckline that was snug on her chest. The area between her bust was open, teasing a hint of skin for her eager audience. It had thin, spaghetti strap sleeves that stretched over her tanned shoulder, and her defined arms were completely on display for her fans to admire.

Evgeniya went even skimpier on her lower-half, sporting a pair of tiny bikini bottoms in the same bright green hue. The garment boasted a sexy, high-cut design with a double set of strings that flaunted Evgeniya’s sculpted thighs and bombshell curves. It also featured a low waistband that was worn a few inches below her navel, drawing even more attention to her toned abs.

The second photo in the set was just as hot, and Evgeniya altered her pose slightly. She rested part of her derriere in the sand and leaned the majority of her weight on her left hand. The model used the other hand to playfully tug at the sides of her suit while exposing even more skin. She paired her beachside attire with a simple gold necklace around her collar. Evgeniya kept her hairstyle simple and wore it in a low braid that fell over her shoulder.

Fans seemed to love the sizzling series of snaps and made sure to show their approval for the post by flooding the comments section with love.

“You’re so beautiful, gorgeous, and lovely,” one follower gushed, adding a trail of flames to the end of their comment.

“THIS COLOR ON YOUUU. BOMB,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed.

“I really appreciate that you are the best of all in my point of view,” a third chimed in with a few red hearts.