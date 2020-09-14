Andrea Garcia Exposes Her Ample Assets In Black Booty Shorts & A Barely There Top

Voluptuous brunette Andrea Garcia went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic over the weekend. The model exposed her ample assets as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Andrea let it all hangout as she rocked a barely there black crop top. The shirt featured short sleeves and a hood as it flaunted her underboob and back.

She added a pair of insanely small booty shorts that hugged her curvy hips and tiny waist tightly while accentuating her thick bum and thighs. She accessorized the style with multiple colors of pastel polish on her long fingernails.

Andrea stood in front of a plain white wall for the shot. She had her backside facing the camera as she arched her back. She pushed her hip out slightly and rested one hand at her side. She ran her fingers through her hair with the other hand as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a black leather couch could be seen, as well as a some black and white decorative pillows.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The brunette locks were styled in loose strands that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Andrea has amassed more than 1.7 million followers on the social media platform. Many of her fans seemed to fall in love with the post, as they opted to click the like button over 58,000 times in less than 24 hours after the post was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 1,400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Have a great Sunday with family and movies, have a great time… Take care,” one follower stated.

“You are an incredible and beautiful woman Andrea have a good Sunday love,” another wrote.

“The most beautiful of Instagram lights up my day,” a third comment read.

“So beautiful baby, a good Sunday to you,” a fourth social media user said.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy about showing off her curvaceous physique in revealing ensembles online. She’s often photographed rocking scanty bathing suits, tight workout gear, and stunning lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andrea recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a bright white and orange bikini as she showcased her hourglass figure while posing on a boat on a sunny day. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.