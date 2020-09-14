‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: The Corinthos Clan Rallies Around Mike

A new sneak peek shares General Hospital spoilers indicating that the week of September 14 will focus a great deal on loved ones saying goodbye to Mike Corbin. He recently stopped eating and is mostly unable to recognize or communicate with his family, and it seems that his passing may happen within the next few episodes.

The new preview was shared on Monday morning via the General Hospital Twitter page. Josslyn recently spent quite a bit of time alone with the man she considers to be her true grandfather, and others will arrive in the coming days to do the same.

Stella returned to Port Charles recently, and Sonny was quite grateful for that. She’ll be on hand to guide the family through the difficult moments ahead, and the preview shows Sonny staying close by his dad’s side.

General Hospital teasers suggest that Sonny will get some support from Jason at times through this. In addition, Sonny will break down by Mike’s bedside as he expresses his wish that they had more time. It appears that Sonny will gently shave his father’s face at another point, and Mike may manage to have a moment of consciousness during this.

"I just want you to go in peace and go with love." #GH pic.twitter.com/cFppWfJMvd — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2020

Carly will fill Michael in on where things stand, and he’ll soon head to Turning Woods to stay with Mike and the family too. General Hospital spoilers share that Sonny will express his wish that Mike pass in peace and go with love, and viewers will see him gently kiss his dad’s forehead at one point.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Felix will also be nearly to support Sonny and the others, and the mob boss will spend some time reminiscing about what could have been. General Hospital viewers know that Sonny and Mike’s relationship was not always a very good one, but they have built many positive memories over the past few years.

Brando, who is Mike’s cousin, will be involved to some extent from the sounds of things, as he’ll have an interaction with Josslyn. Toward the end of the week, Sonny will receive a surprising gift, and this probably means he’ll get a cognizant moment from Mike before his death.

Although it’s not known for certain quite yet, it does seem that Mike’s death may happen this week. The preview would appear to imply that, as do all of the available General Hospital spoilers. Actor Max Gail has won over fans with his incredible portrayal of Mike, and now those playing his loved ones will be giving everybody some emotional performances as this storyline reaches the finish line.