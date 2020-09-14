Josh Allen Is Someone ‘You Want To Go Hard For,’ New Teammate Stefon Diggs Says

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a full-throated endorsement from one of his new teammates after their win on the season’s opening day over the New York Jets. Stefon Diggs talked to the media after the victory and according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk wrote on Monday that he said he loved playing with the signal-caller.

One of the things the receiver likes most about Allen is that he approaches the game in a way that allows him to have fun. According to Jourdon LaBarber of BuffaloBills.com, he said Allen still has a “little bit of a kid in him.”

“He’s out there having fun and I enjoy it you know, I’m always in his ear trying to keep that positive energy going just because I can’t imagine how hard it is to play quarterback,” Diggs said. “But when I see him out there having a good time, it gives me a little bit of a push in the back.”

He went on to add that the way Allen plays the game gives him and his teammates motivation to keep pushing. He said the QB does things in a way that makes players say “you want to go play for this guy.”

Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

He added “you want to go hard for this guy” because he’s going to go just as hard for the men he plays alongside.

Diggs said he was impressed with more than just the drive Allen had on the field. He was also struck by how he plays. This was despite the fact that the receiver had talked about how the pair had instant chemistry.

He joined the Bills earlier this offseason after a trade from the Minnesota Vikings. When he landed in Buffalo he started a friendship with Allen almost immediately, according to the wideout.

While the two reportedly took a liking to each other right away, there was still some things to be learned. Because there were no preseason games, this was the first time the two took the field together against opponents.

The quarterback’s mobility and ability to take a hit when on the run was something that stood out to his new teammate. Allen’s willingness to stick his head in and take contact was one of the reasons the wideout felt motivated to go out there and play just a little bit harder on Sunday.

Alper pointed out that despite the Bills’ 27-17 win over the Jets, not everything went perfectly for Allen. Despite completing 33 of 46 passes for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 57 yards and another TD, he also had two fumbles lost.

However, the analyst said it was still a very good first step for Allen in his pivotal third season.