Dajana Gudić Rocks Thong Bodysuit While Swinging By The Sea

Dajana Gudić started the new week on the right foot as she showed her 792,000 Instagram followers in her latest update. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a racy video in which she flaunted her perfect figure in a bodysuit that bared her lower body, putting her round backside fully on display.

The clip showed the Bosnian-born model sitting on a swing. She rocked back and forth as the camera shot her from side, focusing on her toned derriere and legs. Dajana was in a covered area that opened onto the sea, which could be seen splashing her feet toward the end.

Throughout the video, Dajana turned her head over her left shoulder. For the most part, she wasn’t looking at the camera, though at one point she glanced at it and smiled seductively.

Dajana wore a black bodysuit that featured a skimpy thong back that showed off her booty. The suit was made from a semi-sheer fabric with geometric designs in a velvet-like material. The legs were high-cut and bared her curvy hips. It had long sleeves and a plunging neckline that flaunted quite a bit of her cleavage.

Dajana wore her hair brushed back and styled down in straight strands that fell against her back.

According to the information added to the geotag space, the song in the background was “Trag U Beskraju” by the late Croatian singer Oliver Dragojević. In the caption, she told her fans that this is one of her favorite songs ever, according to a Google translation.

In English, Dajana noted that this was her “Swinging into the week.” She revealed that the clip was a behind-the-scenes from a shoot she did with Los Angeles-based photographer Jentrie Bentley.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 4,100 likes and over 230 comments.

“Damn booty!![three fire emoji] Hot AF,” one user wrote.

“Let me push you,” offered another admirer.

“Oh yes, the late Oliver Dragojevic [three hearts] But his songs remain and will live forever [heart] And your swinging butt is equally impressive, dear,” a third fan added.

“Wooooow very hot and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth user.

Dajana isn’t shy in front of the camera and often shares photos and videos that showcase her body. Last week, she did that when she posted an image of herself soaking up the sun on a boat, as The Inquisitr has written. The photo was a selfie that framed her from the chest up, showing her wearing a bikini top featuring a tie-dye print in blue and white. It had a low-cut neckline with a round design that showcased her cleavage.