Justin Bieber Shares Heartwarming Video Of Wife Hailey For Two-Year Wedding Anniversary

Justin Bieber shared a peek into his relationship with his stunning wife, Hailey, in a short yet heartwarming video to commemorate the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary.

In the video posted on Instagram, Hailey is seen smiling and lip-syncing to the song “Never Call Me” by pop singer Jhené Aiko featuring Kurupt. The model can be seen holding a red Solo cup while rocking a pair of loose-fitting blue jeans, an oversized white crewneck, a gold chain, and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

“2 years today @haileybieber.. xoxo,” the singer captioned his dedication and shared it with his impressive 147 million followers, who wasted no time sharing their congratulations and love.

“Happy two years to my fav power couple,” a fan posted.

Other celebrities also commented on Justin’s sentimental post in order to wish the two a happy anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary yall! We love and miss u,” Chance the Rapper said.

Daniel Ceasar also showed his love by leaving three heart emoji in the comments section of the upload.

The update received nearly 9 million views and almost 3 million likes shortly after it was posted. Fans also showed their appreciation for Hailey’s flawless skin, which glowed throughout the video.

“Omg her skin is so flawless,” one person gushed.

“What’s her skincare routine?? Her skin is perfect!” another follower said.

According to Insider, Justin and Hailey made their marriage official in a New York City courthouse back in 2018, keeping it very private from the public eye. A year later, the two enjoyed a more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

Although the couple appears to be enjoying each other’s company, the celebrities have admitted that their marriage has endured its difficulties.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day,” Hailey said in an extensive interview with Vogue magazine.

In the same interview, Justin admitted that the two have seen a marriage counselor to help them work on certain aspects of their relationship, in order to make sure their personalities don’t clash.

“We don’t want to say the wrong thing, and so we’ve been struggling with not expressing our emotions, which has been driving me absolutely crazy because I just need to express myself,” Justin explained in regard to healthy communication.

Although the two have experienced difficulties in their marriage in the past, that has not stopped them from enjoying each other on their wedding anniversary.