Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Plump Booty In A Blue Bikini For A ‘Gloomy Monday’ Selfie

Blond beauty Alexa Collins returned to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share yet another sultry snap of herself. The model flaunted her plump booty as she snapped a selfie. In the caption of the post, she revealed that her week was off to a “gloomy” start.

In the stunning pic, Alexa looked smoking hot as she opted for a cobalt blue bikini. The top boasted thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders as it clung tightly to her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her pert posterior. Her lean thighs were also on display in the shot. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers.

In the photo, Alexa stood with her backside facing the camera. She rested one hand at her side as the other held up her phone to take selfie. She arched her back and bent one knee as she pushed her hip out slightly and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare. In the background, two couches, an area rug and some stools were seen sitting in front of a lighted mirror.

She wore her blond hair parted down the middle. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over one shoulder.

Alexa’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 3,900 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 80 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Roses are red violets are blue I don’t think there’s anyone perfect like u,” one follower stated.

“U r absolutely stunning and sexy,” another declared.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” a third comment read.

“OMG it’s Soo beautiful sweet hot. Sexy figure darling,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock scanty outfits in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and skimpy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa drew the attention of her followers earlier this month when she opted for a soft pink string bikini that hugged her ample assets as she showed off her modeling skills. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 25,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.