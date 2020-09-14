Candice Swanepoel Dances In Calvin Klein Underwear For Sultry New Video

The lingerie model showed plenty of skin in her latest Instagram upload.

Candice Swanepoel put her flawless body on show in a heavily stylized video shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The Victoria’s Secret model of a decade danced around as she flashed her white thong Calvin Klein underwear.

The Sunday, September 13, upload was set to the song “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid. It began with Candice sitting down and seductively arching her back. It cut to her standing as she dramatically flipped her long, blond hair and looked at the camera.

The lingerie model also gave her 14.5 million followers a good look at her toned booty in her high-waisted skimpy undergarments as she stood with her back to the camera. The thick Calvin Klein-branded waistband stretched over her hips and was pulled up high to highlight her seriously slim middle.

The 31-year-old mom of two paired the bottoms with a plain white tank top that was tied up above her navel to flash her toned abs.

Candice danced around and sultrily rubbed her hands all over her torso as the camera rapidly cut to different shots. The video was uploaded with a heavy filter that made her body different shades of blue while her textured hair glowed orange and red. She moved around in front of a black background that also appeared to be part of the effect.

In the caption, the South African supermodel shared a quote from British writer Alan Watts, who famously interpreted Buddhism, Taoism, and Hinduism for Western audiences.

The comments section was overrun with messages from fans and a few famous faces.

Candice’s fellow model Irina Shayk commented with six fire emoji.

“You didn’t have to kill me like this,” a fan wrote with a shocked face and fire symbol.

“OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING,” a third commented in all caps.

“This body after 2 kids!” another wrote with a praising hand emoji.

The video has received more than 66,000 likes and brought in over 440 comments.

But her latest upload is far from the first time Candice has showed some skin on social media. Last month, she sizzled in a skimpy, string bright yellow bikini while she posed sitting down.

The beach shot was to promote her own swimwear line, called Tropic of C, and was posted to the brand’s Instagram. It showed her as she flashed her glowing tan and a big smile while she sat cross-legged on the sand while her long hair blew in the breeze.