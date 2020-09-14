Allie Auton Shows Off Her Killer Legs & Taut Tummy In Tiny Black Shorts

Australian stunner Allie Auton went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram pic on Monday morning. The model showed off her killer physique as she served up a stylish look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Allie looked smoking hot as she posed in a black crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a zipper in the front, which she left partially undone to showcase her cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of teeny black spandex shorts. The bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist as they hugged her curvy hips and flaunted her long, lean legs in the process. Her followers also got a peek at her taut tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head, some dangling earrings, and white sneakers.

Allie sat on a wooden bench with a matching table in front of her. She placed one hand on the table next to a cup of coffee as the other rested on her leg. She had her shoulders pulled back and she wore a steamy expression on her face. Behind her, a white brick wall could be seen, as well as a green plant.

She wore her long hair parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in loose waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Allie’s 573,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love to the post by clicking the like button more than 6,600 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages about the pic during that time.

“Looking like a straight smokeshow in that black outfit. You’re giving me some major inspo for hair, life, body, makeup, everything. Slay girl,” one follower stated.

“WOW WOW WOW! Such a babe!!” another gushed.

“How do you do your hair like that?!” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re hotter than coffee gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flashing her flawless figure in revealing ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a scanty crop top that showed off her sculpted midsection and some skintight pants. That pic was also a hit among fans. It’s reeled in more than 19,000 likes and over 270 comments to date.