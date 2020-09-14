Hilde Osland Sizzles In Yellow-Themed Mega Throwback Photo Set

Social media star Hilde Osland sent the pulses of her 3.6 million Instagram followers racing after posting nine different photos where she modeled various sizzling ensembles.

In the first photo, Osland sported a retro-themed peach hued bikini. It was a classic triangle shape with a very low neckline that left little of the model’s décolletage to the imagination. A light yellow trim lined the hem and gave the outfit a 70s feel. The Australian-based beauty completed the look by styling her hair into an oversized chunky braid and sporting a Puka shell necklace.

In the next shot, Osland dropped jaws by wearing a crop top and skirt combination. The garment was a bandeau style silhouette with a halter neckline and cropped hem that showcased the model’s toned midriff. The skirt was high-waisted with an incredibly high slit that exposed the entirety of her toned leg.

Osland also sported a yellow crop top in the third photo, though this one was a spaghetti tank silhouette made from a clingy skintight fabric that hugged the model’s curves. The Norwegian stunner coupled the garment with a pair of ripped white pants.

The Instagram star modeled a beautiful floral sundress in the fourth photo. The low neckline flaunted her cleavage, and a cut-out just below the bust added an element of sultriness to the otherwise sweet ensemble. Osland posed by sitting on a swing and smiled brightly to the camera.

In the next shot, Osland modeled a tight knit ribbed dress that clung to her curves. Metallic buttons extended up through the garment to add visual interest, and a small belt cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Next came a crop top and jeans combo, followed by an oversized sweatshirt pic that gave fans a flash of her underwear.

For the penultimate shot, Osland wore a ruffled neon yellow bikini, and concluded the set with a gorgeous cut-out gold gown.

In her caption, the stunner asked fans which picture they liked best.

Fans loved the mega-pic update and awarded the post over 28,000 likes and around 480 comments within just 25 minutes of posting.

“Yellow definitely looks amazing on you,” gushed one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart and heart-eye face emoji.

“I need to change countries,” joked a second.

“All of them are beautiful,” raved a third.

“Top notch set. Beauty defined,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with two hearts.

Osland recently dropped jaws after flaunting her figure in skintight sportswear, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.