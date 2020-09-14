Anna Nystrom Stuns In Hot Pink Bottoms & A Romantic White Blouse

In her latest Instagram share, Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom surprised her followers with a breathtaking snap taken while she was abroad in Marbella, Spain, as the geotag indicated. Anna appeared to be participating in a photoshoot with photographer Christopher Eves, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also tagged the Instagram page of Luxury World Traveler, a global travel company, as well as Puento Romano Beach Resort in Marbella.

Anna stood somewhere near the restaurant Nobu in Marbella, according to the geotag, and a beige wall was visible behind her. She posed near a tree with deep green leaves and vibrant pink flowers, which contrasted beautifully with her blond locks and white top.

Anna opted to wear a simple yet sexy white blouse with a plunging neckline. Her body was angled slightly to the side, but the top appeared to show off a hint of her bra. The fabric draped over her ample assets as well as her toned arms. Wide cuffs covered up some of her hands, and the garment ended in a wrap detail around her waist that accentuated her hourglass shape.

The photo was cropped just below her hips, but fans caught a glimpse at what she paired the white blouse with. Anna opted to rock some bottoms in a hot pink shade that almost perfectly matched the flowers she was standing near.

She finished off the look with a few delicate accessories, including a pendant necklace that drew more attention to her chest. She also had on a few rings, which were visible on the hand she placed over her stomach.

Anna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in soft waves. With one hand, she played with some of her silky tresses as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the tantalizing share, and the post received over 563 comments within 20 hours of going live. It also racked up 60,200 likes from her eager audience.

“Perfect body and face of an angel,” one fan wrote.

“WOW absolutely beautiful,” another follower added, captivated by Anna’s beauty.

“Hello! Well, when will I see you in a super micro bikini?” one fan questioned, eager to see Anna’s tantalizing curves in an ensemble that showed off even more skin.

“You are such a jewel,” another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared another snap in which she rocked a different blouse. She paired her top with black pants and a gray blazer, and also accessorized with a pair of black-framed glasses that gave her a bit of a librarian vibe. That particular snap was taken while she was still in Stockholm, Sweden.