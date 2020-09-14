Kindly Myers Shares Her Past ‘Playboy’ Covers In Smoking-Hot New Instagram Share

Kindly Myers added some serious heat to her Instagram feed on Sunday, September 13. The model delighted her fan base of 2.1 million when she shared a series of skin-baring snaps from her past Playboy covers.

The first image in the set captured Kindly posed in front of a pool. She gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. The Instagram sensation placed one hand near her side and grabbed her silky, blond tresses with the opposite. Kindly looked like she was ready for a day at the pool and slipped into a skimpy black bikini that highlighted her bombshell curves. The garment was constructed of semi-sheer fabric, leaving little to the imagination.

Kindly wore a balconette-style top with a plunging neckline that flaunted her voluptuous assets. To up the ante even further, the garment had an underwire bottom, which pushed her chest up even more. The top of the cups boasted an arching layer of fabric that connected on the side and middle, and its thin straps secured over her bronze shoulders. Kindly’s bottoms were just as hot, and the low-rise cut showed off her sculpted abs in their entirety. The sides were thick and stretched over her tiny midsection while a tease of her shapely thighs was seen.

The second shot in the series was just as hot and saw Kindly with her body turned in profile. She sported a pair of white panties with ruffle trim on the waistband and leg holes. Kindly ditched her top and showed a tease of sideboob as she covered her chest with one arm. The model’s flowing mane fell over her shoulders and back and nearly grazed her booty.

The third image in the set captured the model posed in bed with another blond babe by her side. In that particular photo, she sported a nude bra and black panties. The third image in the series included another topless shot that saw Kindly covering her chest with one arm. She rocked a pair of light pink bikini bottoms with stringed sides and left her sculpted abs on full display. The last photo was similar and saw Kindly posed in orange bottoms and no shirt.

Kindly’s fans gave the multi-photo update their stamp of approval, and it’s earned over 11,000 likes and 270-plus comments in under 24 hours.

“UNIQUE!!! The one and only!!! Goddess!!” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Hey Gorgeous I still got your Sept, 2018 Issue,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“Wow. You should be playmate of the year. You sure knock my socks of [sic],” one more raved.