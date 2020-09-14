‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is ‘Glowing’ In New Pregnancy Pic Shared By Fiance Randall Emmett

The Bravo beauty looked happy and healthy while out to lunch with her man.

Lala Kent stunned in a new photo shared by her fiance Randall Emmett. Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, the Vanderpump Rules star was all aglow in a photo posted to her man’s social media page.

In the new Instagram pic, Randall and Lala were seated in a restaurant with a plate of French fries in front of them. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder wore a white and blue striped jacket and was all smiles as she rested her chin on her hands and flashed her massive diamond engagement ring as Randall snapped the selfie.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Randall wrote that he was having lunch with his “glowing pregnant” fiancee. He capped off the sweet message with a heart emoji.

Fans agreed that Lala looked happy and healthy as they reacted to the sweet photo in the comments section.

“Didn’t think it was possible for her to be even more beautiful but here we are,” one commenter wrote.

“A very pretty glowing and very happy looking fiancee,” another added.

Others said they “knew” Lala looked different in recent months.

“I knew it!!!” one fan wrote. “She has had this glow lately!!!! And her cheeks have been extra big and not from contour! So beautiful!”

Other follwers predicted the gender of the baby based on Lala’s all-over glow-up.

“That’s a glowing boy face,” one follower chimed in, while another fan said they would “bet” she’s carrying a girl.

And others said with the excitement of a new baby coming, Lala and Randall need their own spinoff reality show.

While fans will hopefully get to see some of the couple’s baby story play out in future episodes of Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo reality hit is not currently filming and has yet to be renewed for a ninth season amid a cast shakeup and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Lala stunned fans with her pregnancy news in an announcement on her podcast that coincided with her 30th birthday. The Bravo beauty’s April wedding to Randall was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now she has some planning of another kind to focus on.

Lala has been a stepmother figure to Randall’s daughters, London and Rylee, for years, but she has been vocal about the fact that she wanted children of her own as well. Last year she told Us Weekly she dreamed about babies all the time and wanted to have two.