Tahlia Skaines Flashes Her Incredible Curves In A Teeny Bikini On The Beach In Bali

Aussie bombshell Tahlia Skaines treated her followers to a sexy new Instagram pic on Monday morning. The model showcased her incredible curves as she revealed in the caption of the post that the snap was a throwback from her last vacation to Bali.

In the stunning shot, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow as she opted for a bright coral-colored bikini. The top featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they flaunted her long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the snap. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Tahlia posed on the beach with her toes in the sand. She had her hip pushed out slightly and her knee bent as she rested both of her arms at her sides. She arched her back and pulled her shoulders back. She also tilted her head and beaming a smile. In the background, a large rock formation, some lounge chairs, and tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center. The long locks were pulled back behind her head. However, she left her bangs free to frame her face.

Tahlia’s 540,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the snap. The photo garnered more than 9,000 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to post nearly 100 messages during that time.

“This color is perfect on you!” one follower stated.

“Your smile is so beautiful like you,” another wrote.

“Girl you are sooo inspiring,” a third person gushed.

“Lovely and pretty and adorable,” a fourth social media user said in the comments.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often spotted rocking sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a stunning white corset top that hugged her chest and complemented her sun kissed skin perfectly. In that post, she enjoyed a drink at the bar. The photo was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 150 comments.