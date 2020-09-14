Valentina Ferragni Rocks A Plunging Swimsuit In New Instagram Update

Valentina Ferragni offered her followers a Sunday treat when she uploaded a new update on Instagram, where she modeled a risqué printed one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her fit physique and ample assets.

In the photo, the 27-year-old Italian influencer was snapped outdoors at a hotel in Italy. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful Il Sole Di Ranco in Lombardy. Valentina stood poolside in her skimpy bathing suit. She placed her right leg over the other as she flipped her golden locks. The model tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face.

The swimming pool, sunbeds, and lush greenery comprised her scenic background. That said, fans were likely not paying a lot of attention to the views with Valentina taking center stage in the snap.

Valentina sported a daring swimsuit that had a pink base with mostly gold prints all-over. In the caption, she shared that her monokini came from her sister’s swimwear collection. The brand’s logo, which was Chiara Ferragni’s initials, was attached to the garment’s belt.

The piece featured a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage. Notably, the sleeveless design highlighted her slim arms. The bottom of the suit had sides that were cut up high to her waist, elongating her toned thighs and emphasizing the curves of her hips.

Valentina wore her long, blond hair in a center part and styled it in sleek, straight strands that fall on her back. For the occasion, she sported several accessories, including two layers of necklaces in gold, earrings, a watch, and a bangle. She tagged the Chiara Ferragni Collection Instagram page in the post, as well as the hotel’s social media account.

The latest share was a hit with Valentina’s fans from all over the globe. In less than a day of going live, it has earned more than 135,000 likes and over 510 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to compliment the beauty’s looks, as well as to praise her flawless tan and killer figure. Countless others struggled to find the right words to express their thoughts about the picture. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“You have that spectacular beauty. You and your sisters are all so beautiful, but I think you are my favorite,” one of her fans commented.

“Happy to see sisters supporting each other. Keep loving and taking care of each other. I look up to all three of you,” added another follower.

“Lovely hair. It looks so silky and smooth,” wrote a third admirer.