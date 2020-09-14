Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Tantalizing Figure In A Black Bikini

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her 847,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a simple yet sexy black bikini. The photo was taken outdoors, and Tarsha kneeled on a wooden lounge bed covered in a green and gray striped cushion.

The two-piece Tarsha wore was from the brand Oh Polly Swim, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The bikini top featured a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. Black fabric stretched across her ample assets, and the longline top ended an inch or two below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display.

Tarsha paired the sizzling top with equally sexy bottoms. The bottoms consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric that covered up any NSFW areas, and dipped low in the front so that her toned stomach was visible. Thin black straps stretched high over her hips, and the high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure.

Tarsha’s calves were tucked underneath her in her kneeling position, but her voluptuous thighs were exposed as she posed for the snap. Her bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight, and the spot she was in looked serene. A large rock wall was visible behind her, with greenery and modern-looking lights placed along it, and there seemed to be a row of similar lounge beds and umbrellas stretching out in the distance.

Tarsha kept her look simple, adding no accessories except for the belly button ring that sparkled on her stomach and a pair of sunglasses that were perched low on the bridge of her nose.

Her long locks were styled in a sleek look, with her silky tresses cascading down her chest and reaching all the way to her waist. A few strands blew in the wind, curving around her jawline as she gazed off into the distance.

Her followers absolutely loved the steamy share, and the post received over 10,200 likes within 50 minutes, as well as 77 comments from her eager audience.

“Ok I wasn’t ready for this,” one fan complimented, captivated by Tarsha’s bombshell body.

“Exquisite beauty!” another follower added.

“You are unbelievable girl you know that!!!” a third fan remarked, including a string of flame emoji in her comment.

“Can I look like this,” yet another commented, envious of Tarsha’s incredible physique.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a post in which she was at some kind of outdoor fair in Queensland, Australia. She looked casual yet sexy in a white cropped shirt knotted below her breasts and a pair of figure-hugging gray lounge pants. She had an ice cream cone in her hand as she posed for the picture looking absolutely gorgeous.